ANALYSIS — Rising costs of everyday items. Supply chain woes. An influx of migrants. A chaotic and deadly exit from Afghanistan. And now, all indications suggest, major curbs on abortion rights.

All are issues Donald Trump is poised to use as attack lines on President Joe Biden, should the former president mount another White House run. In fact, Trump already has been using the economic and foreign policy matters to hammer his successor during television interviews and daily emails that have replaced his banned Twitter account.

The six conservatives who make up the majority on the Supreme Court signaled Wednesday that they appear ready to hand him a major win on an issue, abortion, that fires up his Make America Great Again base. And though the high court could craft a decision that does not completely nix the landmark decision, the truth-stretching Trump inevitably would hold rally after rally boasting that he built the court that banned abortion.

The 45th president has yet to weigh in on Wednesday’s high court arguments, during which conservative justices — including his three picks: Amy Coney Barrett, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch — provided thinly veiled hints about their intentions to undo Roe v. Wade. But he sent his third Supreme Court nominee, Barrett, clear signals on how he wanted her to rule if the matter reached the highest court.

“It’s certainly possible,” he told Fox & Friends Weekend in 2020 after nominating her. “And maybe they do it in a different way. Maybe they’d give it back to the states. You just don’t know what’s going to happen.”