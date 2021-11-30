In game of congressional limbo, how low can the GOP go?

In normal times, any of these small — yet symbolic — events on Capitol Hill over the past two weeks would make a traditionalist despair over the decline of democracy. But sadly, they represent business as usual as America grapples with the challenges of self-government.

It was bad enough that Arizona Republican Paul Gosar, in anything-for-a-laugh fashion, posted an anime on Twitter showing his avatar killing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden with a sword. Gosar’s censure by the House, with only two Republicans voting “aye,” was more than justified.

What was galling was that as the censure resolution was read to Gosar, he stood in the well of the House as is custom, but with a group of far-right zealots behind him looking as remorseful as teenagers sent to the principal’s office for throwing spitballs during algebra class.

How hard is it to take a short elevator ride in the Capitol and maintain a veneer of civility? For Colorado Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert, it appears to be a daunting challenge.

Boebert boasted in a speech that she had agreed to ride an elevator with Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, only after saying, “She doesn’t have a backpack,” a clear reference to a suicide vest. During the one-floor elevator ride, Boebert supposedly added, “Look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.”