Gosar censured, stripped from committees over threatening video

The House on Wednesday voted 223-207 to censure Rep. Paul Gosar and remove the Arizona Republican from his committee roles for posting an animated video depicting him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an action he has refused to acknowledge as inappropriate.

Two Republicans joined Democrats to force Gosar off of the Oversight and Reform and Natural Resources panels and take the rare act of censuring him, which is reserved for “more serious violations” and a step below expulsion. One Republican, David Joyce of Ohio, voted present.

The only two Republicans who voted to discipline Gosar are the only two GOP members of the Jan. 6 select committee: Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who serves as vice chair, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Both have become outcasts among their own party for criticizing former President Donald Trump’s behavior and incitement of violence.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the rebuke as Gosar stood in the chamber’s well to receive his public shaming. Gosar stood without a mask looking up at Pelosi as she read the censure resolution. Gosar was flanked in the well by several members including Georgia GOP Reps. Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year for several instances of misconduct, including when she liked a Facebook comment in 2019 that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Pelosi from the speakership. Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-N.Y., in 2010 was the last member censured for a string of ethical violations, and before that, the most recent cases dates back to the early 1980s.