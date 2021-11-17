Gosar censured, stripped from committees over threatening video
Republicans line up behind Arizona Republican and downplay seriousness of video he tweeted
The House on Wednesday voted 223-207 to censure Rep. Paul Gosar and remove the Arizona Republican from his committee roles for posting an animated video depicting him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an action he has refused to acknowledge as inappropriate.
Two Republicans joined Democrats to force Gosar off of the Oversight and Reform and Natural Resources panels and take the rare act of censuring him, which is reserved for “more serious violations” and a step below expulsion. One Republican, David Joyce of Ohio, voted present.
The only two Republicans who voted to discipline Gosar are the only two GOP members of the Jan. 6 select committee: Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who serves as vice chair, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Both have become outcasts among their own party for criticizing former President Donald Trump’s behavior and incitement of violence.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the rebuke as Gosar stood in the chamber’s well to receive his public shaming. Gosar stood without a mask looking up at Pelosi as she read the censure resolution. Gosar was flanked in the well by several members including Georgia GOP Reps. Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Greene was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year for several instances of misconduct, including when she liked a Facebook comment in 2019 that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Pelosi from the speakership. Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-N.Y., in 2010 was the last member censured for a string of ethical violations, and before that, the most recent cases dates back to the early 1980s.
It was an unprecedented move to strip Gosar of his committee assignments and censure him in the same action.
Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole, ranking member of the Rules panel, said the action “tramples on the traditional norms of the House” by having the majority party remove a member of the minority from their committees. He said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took action by calling Gosar to tell him the video was inappropriate, leading him to remove the video and issue a statement.
Floor debate
On the floor Wednesday, McCarthy sought to cast Democrats as the violent ones.
The theme of McCarthy’s floor speech was “rules for thee but not for me,” in which he made several incongruent comparisons. “Democrats want to change the rules but refuse to apply them to their own caucus,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy referenced several instances that were not examples of a member calling for violence against another member. He mentioned the time when California Democrat Maxine Waters was not formally reprimanded for comments she made during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. Democrats defeated a measure to censure her when she told protestors that if Chauvin was acquitted they should “get more confrontational.”
McCarthy referred to other transgression of Democrats. They included Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., being targeted by a suspected Chinese spy, and anti-Semitic rhetoric by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., without being taken off their committees by Democratic leadership.
“Let me be clear: I do not condone violence, and Representative Gosar had echoed that sentiment. The video was deleted. But Democrats won’t listen because they will do anything to distract from the failures of one-party rule in one year destroying a nation.”
McCarthy said there will be retribution and that “under the Pelosi precedent, all the members that I have mentioned earlier will need the approval of a majority to keep those positions in the future.”
On the floor, Gosar said the video was not “dangerous” or “threatening” but depicted a “policy battle” over “illegal aliens.”
“I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset. I voluntarily took the cartoon down not because it was itself a threat, but because some thought it was. Out of compassion for those who generally felt offense, I self censored,” he added.
Then he compared himself to one of the Founding Fathers: “If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person attempted to be censored by this House, so be it. It is done.”
New York Republican Rep. John Katko, the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, said the censure was “overly broad” and “took some swipes at the Republican party as a whole.” He said any formal discipline should be up to GOP leadership.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said when his staff showed him the video, he “couldn’t see the stuff they were talking about.”
Pelosi did not seem swayed.
“These actions demand a response,” Pelosi said. “We cannot have a member joking about murdering each other or threatening the president of the United States. This is both an endangerment of our elected officials and an insult to the institution of the House of Representatives.”
Ocasio-Cortez said in a floor speech that such depictions are part of a larger trend of “racist misogyny” that has resulted in “dampening the participation” of those who are targeted.
“And so this vote is not as complex as perhaps the Republican leader would like to make folks believe. It’s pretty cut and dry. Does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable? Would you allow depictions of violence against women, against colleagues? Would you allow that in your home? Do you think this should happen on a school board? In a city council? In a church? And if it’s not acceptable there, why should it be accepted here.”
Gosar sat in the back of the chamber, alone, looking down as debate on his censure progressed. When votes were being taken, Gosar and Greene embraced with Gosar putting his left arm around Greene.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, citing the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection and increased threats against members, said Gosar's actions must be held accountable and taken seriously.
“So when a member of this Congress fantasizes in public about beheading another member of Congress, it is not fantasy to think that there are Americans out there who take such a video as a call to action,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said.
“I think his behavior promotes violence, and if he were working in any other workplace he would have been fired,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, said.
When asked why the Democrats haven’t taken the step to expel Gosar, Lofgren said, “As a practical matter it takes a two-thirds vote to expel, and you can see that the Republicans are defending his misconduct.”
Originally, Gosar was only going to be kicked off the Oversight panel and remain on Natural Resources, but Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva of Arizona and his staff pushed to get Gosar off that panel as well. “Initially, we were left off that list and we felt that if we’re going to do that action on Oversight, that Resources has to be included as well and they did,” Grijalva said.
The video, which was posted on Gosar’s official Twitter account on Nov. 7, also shows him attacking President Joe Biden with swords. He then used his personal Twitter to quote tweet the video and commended his staff's work in composing it, noting their "creativity" is "off the hook."
Gosar has since removed the posts and taken down the video. He issued a statement on Nov. 9, but instead of apologizing said it was mischaracterized and "in no way intended to be a targeted attack against Representative Cortez or Mr. Biden."
Gosar addressed the GOP Conference at a Tuesday meeting in which he spoke for a few minutes and told colleagues it was never meant to espouse violence. The members felt Gosar took it seriously and they were ready to move on, according to a source who was present.