New stopgap funding bill likely to extend into early 2022

Democrats and Republicans on Monday haggled over details of a stopgap spending bill that appears likely to run into late January at a minimum, with Republicans still trying to extend the duration into February or March.

Sources said House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., wants to file the temporary spending bill Tuesday with a goal of passing it in the House on Wednesday. That would presumably give the Senate enough time to clear it for President Joe Biden’s signature before the current stopgap funding law expires Friday.

Extending the continuing resolution into late January would represent a compromise between DeLauro, who previously was pushing for a shorter two-week CR, and senators from both parties who say more time is needed to wrap up work on fiscal 2022 appropriations bills.

Negotiations were ongoing, however, with Republicans arguing for more time. Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby told reporters Monday night that he prefers a stopgap through February or March. “I think it gives us more time to seriously sit down,” the Alabama Republican said.

The stopgap measure is expected to contain minimal tweaks to current spending levels, or “anomalies,” according to sources. Anomalies are provisions that allow federal agencies to alter their spending levels and start projects they wouldn’t otherwise be allowed to under CRs, alleviating some of the frustration with what’s supposed to be a fallback measure.