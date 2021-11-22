Welch launches Vermont Senate run with Sanders’ backing

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch announced Monday he is running for Senate in Vermont, becoming a likely front-runner in the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy.

“The result of this election will determine control of the Senate and with it, what we can accomplish for Vermont families,” Welch said in a statement. “If Vermonters elect me to the U.S. Senate, I will be ready to fight for progressive change on day one.”

As Vermont’s at-large congressman, Welch has represented the entire state in the House since he was first elected in 2006. He won an eighth term in 2020 by 40 percentage points, winning 67 percent of the vote. Welch serves as a chief deputy whip for the Democratic Caucus and is a member of the Progressive Caucus.

Welch was quickly endorsed by Vermont's other liberal senator, independent Bernie Sanders, which could help discourage a primary challenge from the left.

"@WelchForVT understands that now is the time to think big, not small," Sanders tweeted Monday morning. "Peter has the knowledge and experience to fight for a government that works for all, not just the wealthy few."