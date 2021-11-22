Lawsuit alleges culture of racial discrimination in Capitol Police K-9 unit

A lawsuit filed Monday by Juan Cobbin, a former Capitol Police sergeant and head of K-9 training, alleges a culture of racial discrimination that has plagued the department’s K-9 unit for years.

Cobbin is a Black man who served as head of K-9 training intermittently from August 2013 to May 2021 and was the first African American K-9 training leader at the department. Cobbin has been shuffled in and out of the role, with the Capitol Police wanting to “place unqualified white individuals into the role,” the lawsuit states, adding that the department would bring Cobbin back into the position “to train those individuals or to help the K9 Training Unit to recover due to their mismanagement.”

In October 2021, the department removed Cobbin from consideration for the head of K-9 training position, claiming he lacked minimum qualifications for the role. When Cobbin was on the 55-officer K-9 unit, he was one of six African American officers.

“The truth is that Sgt. Cobbin was removed from consideration because he is African American, and he had complained about discrimination in the K9 Unit,” the lawsuit alleges.

The filing, which alleges racial discrimination and retaliation, points to several various instances of alleged racial discrimination and animus over the years.