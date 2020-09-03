“We do not comment on ongoing litigation,” Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in an email to CQ Roll Call.

The Office of Professional Responsibility has oversight of investigations into the conduct of Capitol Police officers. It “records and investigates allegations of misconduct by Department employees generated from within the Department or outside sources,” according to the Capitol Police website.

A 2012 Capitol Police directive says employees who believe they have been victims of discrimination can seek assistance from a management official with whom they are comfortable discussing the matter. Employees facing possible discrimination are also advised they can contact the Office of Professional Responsibility. That directive was produced as part of another sex discrimination case against the department. Alderman noted that because VanMeter went to Sund with her claim, the matter should have been referred to OPR by Sund.

“This is how employers do it when they don’t want to hold their people accountable,” Alderman said. “OPR is the part of the Capitol Police that is used to investigate its own members and hold them accountable when they do wrong and there’s a good reason why the policies assign this kind of thing to OPR.”

VanMeter is suing the Capitol Police alleging she was dismissed from the canine unit’s training program on the basis of her sex and disability. Additionally, the lawsuit is proceeding with a retaliation claim. The veteran officer alleges that her training supervisor, Phelps, told her in the third week of a 14-week program that he planned to fail her, a comment he did not make to the male officers, according to the lawsuit. Van Meter also alleges Phelps assigned her a dog whose chance of successfully completing training was in doubt and that Phelps “belittled” her after she told him she had anxiety.