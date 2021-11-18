House, Senate will go to conference on R&D proposals

House and Senate negotiators will soon go to conference in an effort to send bipartisan legislation aimed at advancing U.S. competitiveness in science and technology to President Joe Biden’s desk, Democratic leaders announced late Wednesday.

But it’s unclear exactly which pieces of legislation each body will bring to the conference.

The Senate in June passed legislation that would authorize around $200 billion in spending for the National Science Foundation, the Energy Department and other government agencies tasked with research and development in 21st-century fields of technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics and cybersecurity.

The Senate bill, backed by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, would also approve $52 billion in spending to bolster the struggling U.S. semiconductor industry. The bill, originally known as the Endless Frontier Act, is now the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA.

But the House has not passed a companion measure, with committee leaders opting instead to advance separate bills that would add funding specifically for the Energy Department and National Science Foundation. Those bills, which passed the House in June, are likely to make up the centerpiece of the chamber’s contribution to the conference.