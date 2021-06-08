Senate passes broad research and development bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed, 68-32, bipartisan legislation aimed at giving the U.S. an edge over China in the scientific research and development of emerging technologies.

The legislation, sponsored by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and GOP Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, began as a targeted funding boost to help the National Science Foundation study artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced energy, but grew over weeks on the Senate floor to include new funding and numerous China-related policy provisions.

In the end, it included packages by the committees on Foreign Relations, Banking, and Homeland Security and Government Affairs in addition to the core research and development legislation, originally approved by the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

The legislation authorizes $81 billion for NSF over the next five fiscal cycles, including $29 billion for a new directorate, as well as $17 billion for the Energy Department and $17.5 billion for the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. It also appropriates $52 billion in subsidies for the struggling U.S. semiconductor industry.

