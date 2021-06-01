Research and development ambitions will test bipartisanship

Corrected | As partisan disagreements over infrastructure and a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol dominated headlines last week, Congress and President Joe Biden inched closer to a historic boost in U.S. research and development eyed by Republicans and Democrats as a needed counter to China’s quest for technological dominance.

And while the progress wasn’t without its own share of political hiccups — an eleventh-hour border wall amendment here, a declaration of Biden’s budget as “dead on arrival” there — there was still evidence that Washington is heading in the direction of major spending boosts to gain a cutting edge in fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced energy.

On Friday, Biden proposed a total of $171.26 billion across the federal government for research and development in fiscal 2022, an increase of 9 percent over the enacted level. The National Science Foundation, the fulcrum for spearheading U.S. research in several key areas, would see a 20 percent increase for a total of $10.2 billion.

The biggest beneficiaries of research spending in Biden’s 2022 request would be the departments of Interior and Commerce.

The Interior Department is home to the U.S. Geological Survey, which studies the mineral and water resources of the United States. At Commerce, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researches climate, marine and oceanic conditions.