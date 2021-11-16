With Democrats in the doldrums, just how much is Biden to blame?

It is a standard polling question that will probably be asked a million times over the next year: “If the election were being held today, would you vote for … ?”

These days, any partisan Democrat hearing that question might be tempted to shout, “Thank God, the election isn’t being held today. We’ve got time. We’ve got time.”

Democratic hopes right now are probably at their lowest ebb since the heady days of 2018 when the party took back the House and nurtured the dream that Donald Trump had driven every college-educated voter — aside from Ted Cruz — out of the Republican Party.

Ten months ago, Joe Biden took office declaring, “At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.” But these days, Republicans have deliberately become the party of amnesia over Jan. 6 as Trump spreads his conspiratorial bile about a stolen election.

Ten months ago, even at the depths of the pandemic, there was hope that vaccines, science and a steady hand in Washington would soon defeat COVID-19. These days, we have come to grips with the reality that during the pandemic the true enemy is us. Anti-vax sentiment — as dangerous and irresponsible as it may be — has become a major strand in far-right Republican rhetoric.