In the last mile of our battle against COVID, the enemy is us

In a scene from the movie “The Matrix,” revered by conspiracy theorists, the hero is offered a choice between the blue pill of comforting illusions and the red pill that offers nothing more than the truth.

The correct answer, of course, is the red pill that reveals the hidden forces that control the world.

These days, Americans are being offered an even more fateful binary choice.

Do you maintain the comforting illusion that COVID-19 is an invention of the hysterical news media and afflicts only older people with unhealthy habits? Or do you accept the truth of science and get vaccinated against what is fast becoming the worst pandemic in American history?

The correct answer should be equally obvious.