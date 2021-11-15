USCP union election gets nasty, with outside unions weighing in

The head of Washington, D.C.’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is facing criticism for using his platform to advocate for the election of Gus Papathanasiou over Harry Dunn in the upcoming Capitol Police union leader election by sending an email blast to his members.

On Friday, the lodge, under the leadership of President Gerald Neill Jr., sent an email to the group — composed of many area law enforcement entities, including the Metropolitan Police Department, FBI and Capitol Police — touting the Park Police union’s endorsement of Papathanasiou in the upcoming Capitol Police union election Thursday.

The Park Police union’s endorsement from its chairman, Kenneth Spencer, supports Papathanasiou while taking veiled shots at Dunn.

“Gus understands that our officers can, should, and do have allies on both sides of the aisle but, unfortunately, some would rather carry water for one political party regardless of what is in the best interest of officers,” Spencer said. “Our brothers and sisters in blue need an effective advocate, not biased political bluster.”

Dunn, a Black officer, testified before the Jan. 6 select committee to recount the violence and racism he endured from supporters of former President Donald Trump as they stormed the Capitol.