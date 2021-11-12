Biden expected to tap Califf as FDA commissioner

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock has temporarily captained the agency for 10 months, nearly as long as her confirmed predecessor Stephen Hahn. Woodcock can remain in place as long as it takes for Califf to be confirmed. Woodcock was once seen as a frontrunner for the post, but her stewardship of the agency’s drug regulatory center during the approvals of addictive opioids and the authorization of hydroxychloroquine under President Donald Trump, despite her successful efforts to pare back the drug’s usage to only hospital settings, were among the issues hurting her chances.

Califf had such strong bipartisan support that when Trump took office in early 2017, many pharmaceutical and medical device industry officials expressed hope he would continue on as the FDA’s leader.

“My feeling about Califf is that he’s a political compromise. His nomination shows the power of pharma. But despite his close ties to pharma, he has always talked about the importance of solid scientific evidence.” said Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research, a think tank in Washington, D.C. “I have some confidence that Dr. Califf is not someone who likes controversy. That is different than Dr. Woodcock who doesn’t seem to mind controversy at all. I'm hopeful he will really focus on the science in a way that has been missing lately at FDA.”

Califf's background

Califf is a longtime cardiologist and a professor in the school of medicine at Duke University. Califf also served as founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute, a partnership between the university and pharmaceutical companies with the goal of innovating clinical trial design. He led it for a decade. The research institute receives about half of its funding from the pharmaceutical industry and half from the government, according to a 2020 report. He founded the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative, a collaboration between the FDA and Duke on improving the speed and reducing the cost of clinical trials, which collaborates with pharmaceutical companies.

Califf is also an executive at Verily Life Sciences, formerly Google Life Sciences, an Alphabet Inc. company.