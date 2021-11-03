Challenges could hinder pediatric COVID-19 vaccination effort

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could sign off on COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids as soon as this week, but it could be months before most children in this age group are vaccinated because of hesitancy, a lack of access and relaxed mitigation efforts in schools once the vaccine becomes widely available.

Physicians and policy experts anticipate that COVID-19 vaccination rates among kids ages 5 through 11 initially will be relatively low, and it could take months to see any noticeable decrease in case rates in this age group in some places. Underserved, at-risk communities could lag in getting shots.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer emergency authorization for its vaccine in kids ages 5 through 11. The vaccine, which is given in a lower dose than the COVID-19 vaccine for adults and teens, was 90.7 percent effective in preventing the virus in young children. The CDC on Tuesday night recommended that children in this group receive the vaccine, following the guidance of independent scientific advisers.

Although COVID-19 is less severe in young children, at least 146 unvaccinated U.S. children ages 5 through 11 have died of the virus. Many more became severely ill.

Despite these statistics, the vast majority of parents are wary. Just 34 percent of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say they’d get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 right away, according to Kaiser Family Foundation polling. Another 32 percent said they’d wait and see. The rest said they wouldn’t vaccinate their kid or would do it only if required.