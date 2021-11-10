Government pushes back on Fortenberry request to dismiss charges

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s argument to dismiss criminal charges he faces — that his trial should not take place in California — is not supported by “case law nor common sense,” federal prosecutors said in response to the Nebraska Republican’s motion.

Fortenberry is charged with lying to federal investigators and concealing material facts when he was questioned about his campaign receiving illegal foreign contributions from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire. Chagoury, through intermediaries, funneled $30,000 to Fortenberry’s reelection campaign in 2016 at a Los Angeles fundraiser, according to the indictment.

In a Nov. 2 filing, lawyers for Fortenberry argued that he should not be tried in the Central District of California because the alleged false statements he made took place in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., not California.

“The government’s attempt to drag Congressman Fortenberry across the country to face a jury of Californians for these alleged offenses represents a gross abuse of power by the Department of Justice,” John Littrell, a lawyer for Fortenberry wrote.

Federal prosecutors in their response — dated Nov. 9 — sought to counter Fortenberry’s complaint that the Department of Justice is abusing its power by requiring him to stand trial in California.