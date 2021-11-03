Fortenberry asks court to dismiss indictment

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is asking a federal judge to dismiss the indictment alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions to his reelection campaign because the charges should not have been brought in California.

The Nebraska Republican is facing charges of lying to FBI agents and other federal investigators who interviewed him in connection with an inquiry into Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, who was illegally funneling foreign money into American political campaigns, including that of Fortenberry’s. Foreign nationals, like Chagoury, are prohibited by law from making campaign contributions to U.S. federal candidates.

Fortenberry is charged with three felonies -- one count of participating in a scheme to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to the FBI and other federal investigators. Each charge carries a statutory maximum of five years in federal prison.

Chagoury arranged to funnel $30,000 to Fortenberry’s reelection campaign in 2016 through intermediaries. Those intermediaries transferred Chagoury’s money to Fortenberry’s campaign at a Los Angeles fundraiser.

In a Nov. 2 motion, Fortenberry’s lawyer, John Littrell, argues the case should not have been filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California because the alleged crimes did not occur in that state.