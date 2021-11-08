Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Michael Flynn, John Eastman, four others

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack sent subpoenas on Monday to six allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump who sought to overturn the election results and promote false election fraud claims, including John Eastman and Michael Flynn.

Eastman reportedly advised Trump that then-Vice President Mike Pence could reject electors in particular states to impede Joe Biden's path to an Electoral College win and wrote memos outlining options in which Pence could change the outcome. Days before the insurrection, Eastman also briefed hundreds of state legislators from various states on election fraud and told them it was “the duty of the legislatures to fix this, this egregious conduct, and make sure that we’re not putting in the White House some guy that didn’t get elected.” He also spoke at the Ellipse on Jan. 6. Eastman is required to produce records by Nov. 22 and testify on Dec. 8.

Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, reportedly attended a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in the Oval Office in which those present talked about seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency and invoking national security emergency powers and promulgating that the 2020 election was corrupted by voter fraud. He also did a Newsmax interview in which he mused about declaring martial law to “rerun” the election. He is directed to produce documents by Nov. 23 and sit for a deposition on Dec. 6.

William Stepien managed Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. That campaign reportedly pushed state and party officials to delay or deny certification of electoral votes. The campaign also promoted “Stop the Steal” messaging. He is compelled to produce records by Nov. 23 and testify Dec. 13.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign, spread the line that the election was riddled with widespread fraud. Leading up to the election, he claimed Democrats would “steal” it, which was repeated by those who stormed the Capitol. He is required to produce documents by Nov. 23 and testify Dec. 10.