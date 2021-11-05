Metro’s carpet cars are back, and nobody on the Hill is happy about it

Delays have piled up for the “nation’s subway” after a mid-October derailment prompted the agency to ground its fleet of new 7000-series cars and fire up mothballed older trains, including some with smell-absorbing carpet that gets extra musty on rainy days.

As commuters struggle to get to work on time, faced with long waits and standing-room-only cars, the effects have been felt throughout Washington — including on Capitol Hill.

For congressional staffers, the Metro debacle has come at a strange time, as more of them return to daily commuting after a pandemic hiatus and as lawmakers try to finally seal the deal on a sprawling package that would provide $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure programs around the country, including public transit.

“I think for a lot of people, this is the first time since the onset of the pandemic that they’re in such close quarters with strangers,” said Sarah Cronin, digital director for the House Select Committee on Modernization. “On top of the frustration of these screwy commutes, you have the anxiety of being a sardine in a can with a bunch of other miserable people.”

Cronin, who commutes from the Virginia side of the Potomac River, said she’s seen her normally 20-minute commute balloon sometimes to over an hour, even though she doesn’t have to switch trains. To her relief, she’s usually not the only one.