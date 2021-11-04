Budget bill teeters on edge as House leaders try to corral votes
Various lawmakers remain concerned over immigration, tax and other provisions
House Democratic leaders struggled Thursday to find enough votes to pass their sweeping budget reconciliation package amid pockets of concern over process and policy, including how to provide relief to undocumented immigrants and raise the cap on state and local tax deductions.
Top Democrats weren't ruling out a vote as soon as Thursday night. Lawmakers trickling out of the Capitol for dinner or other interim plans were told to be on call to come back and vote at some point.
With Republicans universally opposed to the $1.75 trillion package of safety net and climate programs, Democrats can’t afford to lose more than three votes in the narrowly divided House. And more than three Democrats have expressed reservations.
Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Kathleen Rice of New York, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and other moderates want more time to review the bill and see Congressional Budget Office cost estimates. The Joint Committee on Taxation released revenue tables Thursday morning, but the centrists were looking for a complete picture.
“I’d like to see how much this bill is going to cost,” Murphy said. “I have this radical requirement to know how much of taxpayer dollars I'm spending when I go to vote on a bill.”
"It's hard to make a decision when you haven't seen full text and there hasn't been a CBO score. But I'm hopeful," Rice said.
Democratic leaders have touted the JCT score as enough to verify the package will not add to the deficit, but Schrader said that’s not a “full score” since CBO has yet to estimate prescription drug pricing negotiation provisions that would produce a savings on the spending side.
"We want to make sure revenues match, of course, all outlays," Gottheimer said. "We've asked for certain CBO tables. We're waiting on that and waiting for certain information we're owed."
Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal expressed confusion about moderates' position on the offsets, given that progressives and Blue Dogs struck a deal at the beginning of the 117th Congress to consider climate-related spending exempt from pay-as-you-go rules that require deficit-increasing legislation to be offset with tax increases or spending cuts. That’s “a significant part of this package,” she said.
Nonetheless, Jayapal, of Washington, said leadership was trying to get moderates the information they requested from CBO.
“What I understand they're trying to do is just put together a table of the different pieces and what each of those have been scored at,” she said. “So then you could essentially have a pretty rough estimate of . . . how much it's going to cost.”
Immigration
Three members who’ve long vowed to vote against the reconciliation package if it did not provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants are not ready to vote for the bill either.
Democratic Reps. Lou Correa of California, Jesús "Chuy" García of Illinois and Adriano Espaillat of New York aren't satisfied with the latest language, which would provide temporary work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants instead of a pathway to a more permanent legal status.
"It still bothers me," Correa said, adding he was “probably not” going to be able to vote for the measure unless stronger language was added.
Later, speaking alongside García and Espaillat after they huddled in the speaker’s lobby off the House floor, Correa said they still had “a couple cards left to play.” He admitted, however, they are “not the best cards we’ve had in the last few weeks.”
[Progressives press for citizenship as window closes]
That’s because the Senate parliamentarian has rejected two of Democrats' options for providing a pathway to citizenship as broad policy changes that only have a “merely incidental” impact on the budget, which violates the Senate's "Byrd rule" for what’s allowed in reconciliation.
One of those options was to update the immigration registry date to allow individuals who entered before 2010 to apply for green cards. “We still haven’t given up on registry. We’re looking for a way,” Espaillat said.
Jayapal said García and Espaillat are the only Progressive Caucus members that have not yet committed to supporting the reconciliation package.
SALT
Another unresolved issue was how best to provide relief for high tax states like New Jersey, New York and California from a $10,000 cap on the deduction for state and local taxes.
Some New Jersey Democrats are unhappy with the latest proposal in the House bill, which would lift the $10,000 cap to $72,500 and extend its expiration date from the end of 2025 through 2031.
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., said she is not committing to support the package. “We have been negotiating to make sure we can get a better deal,” she said. “So we’re working on that now.”
Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., who devised the House plan, said Thursday evening he wasn’t sure what more fellow opponents of the SALT cap were looking for.
“I don’t even know what they want at this point. I mean, this was broadly accepted within the caucus. If they’ve got a better idea then, you know, we’ll work it out," he said. "I'm confident we're gonna get full deductibility back for the vast majority of our constituents. That's the most important issue.”
Other House members said Thursday they’d review a proposal from Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would extend the cap but provide an exemption for people making under a certain income level, likely setting the threshold somewhere around $400,000 to $550,000.
Gottheimer said mid-afternoon that he’d “asked for paper” on the senators’ SALT plan because he’d heard the details remained in flux. He said later he’d be able to say where he stood on SALT once there’s a “final proposal.”
Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal said Thursday afternoon that the House’s SALT plan looked “pretty sturdy” though there could be some minor changes “on the edges,” and that he was directing House proponents of addressing the SALT cap to bring their comments to senators.
“You have to let it just play out with the parties that are involved and have them come to their rightful conclusion,” Neal said.
'Technical tweaks'
The Rules Committee has not yet reported out the rule setting floor debate parameters for the package because leaders may still need to amend the text to accommodate member concerns.
"There may be some technical tweaks," Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said.
One of those technical tweaks will be to the prescription drug pricing language. Democrats reached a deal earlier this week on allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices for several part B and part D drugs, but one of the negotiators, Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., said there needs to be some “clarifying language” to the legislative text.
Neal, D-Mass., confirmed after lawmakers huddled in his office on the issue Thursday evening that the language “is being refined.”
“There seems to be a general agreement on it and now we’ll see if the language is satisfactory,” Neal said.
McGovern said there was a “real possibility” that Rules would reconvene Thursday night to consider the latest text and report a rule. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., later said she expected to have new language ready to bring to Rules that night.
Timing uncertain
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said mid-afternoon that "there are a number of issues” leadership is still working through with members.
“I think that we are ready to move as soon as those can be resolved,” he said. “Now, I don't know what 'as soon as those can be resolved' means."
Hoyer said he would like to vote Thursday night, which was leadership’s goal, but he couldn’t predict when the votes would come together.
"I haven't been very right on what's realistic over the last number of weeks or months. So I'm not going to speculate on that now," he said.
Hoyer said leadership is trying to pass the bill before they adjourn for the week because the House is not scheduled to be in session next week, so voting Friday or Saturday is possible.
"We want to get this done before we leave here," he said.
One reluctant member leadership did win over is Rep. Henry Cuellar. The Texas Democrat has concerns about a methane fee in the House bill that could impact oil and gas producers in his state. But he said he’d vote “to move the ball forward” with the expectation it may be removed in the Senate, where West Virginia centrist Joe Manchin III shares his concerns.
Cuellar said he’s not surprised other moderates still have concerns, given leadership has made promises to them they’re no longer upholding.
“They had told us that they were not going to move this until they have 50 votes in the Senate,” he said. “There is certainly a lack of trust among some of the moderates on that.”
Progressives also once shared an interest in knowing there’d be 50 votes in the Senate, but they’ve given up waiting on Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to offer public commitments and instead are relying on President Joe Biden to eventually deliver the votes, as he promised he will.
The majority of the Democratic Caucus is ready to vote.
“I think it’s time to just say this is where we are with the House,” Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said. “Sen. Manchin, his pronouncements are vague and squishy … I see a Sen. Manchin that’s wrestling with all of this.”
Joseph Morton, David Lerman, Jessica Wehrman, Paul M. Krawzak and Mary Ellen McIntire contributed.