Budget bill teeters on edge as House leaders try to corral votes

House Democratic leaders struggled Thursday to find enough votes to pass their sweeping budget reconciliation package amid pockets of concern over process and policy, including how to provide relief to undocumented immigrants and raise the cap on state and local tax deductions.

Top Democrats weren't ruling out a vote as soon as Thursday night. Lawmakers trickling out of the Capitol for dinner or other interim plans were told to be on call to come back and vote at some point.

With Republicans universally opposed to the $1.75 trillion package of safety net and climate programs, Democrats can’t afford to lose more than three votes in the narrowly divided House. And more than three Democrats have expressed reservations.

Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Kathleen Rice of New York, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and other moderates want more time to review the bill and see Congressional Budget Office cost estimates. The Joint Committee on Taxation released revenue tables Thursday morning, but the centrists were looking for a complete picture.

“I’d like to see how much this bill is going to cost,” Murphy said. “I have this radical requirement to know how much of taxpayer dollars I'm spending when I go to vote on a bill.”