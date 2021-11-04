Take Five: Tony Gonzales

Tony Gonzales was not supposed to win in 2020 — or, at least, not win so big. The Republican’s strong performance in a district that’s 70 percent Hispanic helped kill the demographics-are-destiny theory that’s had some Democrats dreaming of a blue Texas for over a decade now.

Gonzales’ road to Congress was both winding (there aren’t many high school dropouts on the Hill) and long (he put 70,000 miles on his pickup truck campaigning). In October, Gonzales talked about goats, why he’d never trade in his F-150 for a Prius, and how a devout Catholic could support immigration policies like “Remain in Mexico.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: How often do you get confused for Anthony Gonzalez, the Republican from Ohio?

A: A lot. I just had a birthday, and I got a stack of birthday cards. Half of them say Anthony Gonzalez with a “z.” You get no points from me if you send me a card and you spell my name wrong.