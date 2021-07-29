Freshman Rep. Tony Gonzales was having a pretty exciting week. “There’s a lot going on in my district, we launched humans into space,” the Texas Republican said in a video interview.

He was watching closely this month as Blue Origin co-founder Jeff Bezos shot himself and three others to the edge of the atmosphere from a spaceport in the West Texas desert.

Gonzales is new to Congress, but not entirely. While serving in the Navy, he came to Capitol Hill in 2016 as a fellow, placed through the Defense Department and assigned to the office of Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. He remembers it as a legislative trial by fire, complete with Red Bull and Cuban coffee.

Gonzales spoke with CQ Roll Call about his memories from those days (like playing football with Rubio in the halls) and why the Hill needs more staffers with military experience.

This interview has been edited and condensed.