Progressives press for citizenship path as window closes

While Democrats warmed up to newly slimmed-down provisions in their sprawling social spending bill that would carve out temporary immigration protections for millions of undocumented immigrants, several progressives continued pushing for a pathway to citizenship.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García — who staked his reconciliation vote on the legalization issue — expressed disappointment that the latest plan fell short and said he wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“It is not good enough at this juncture,” the Illinois Democrat said Thursday on MSNBC of Democrats’ current immigration provisions, which would provide five-year work permits and deportation protections but no permanent status. “We’re still exploring providing a pathway to getting a green card, and then the possibility of citizenship down the line.”

García has been trying to persuade his Democratic colleagues to reinstate a citizenship pathway in the reconciliation bill by adding back provisions that would update the immigration registry date to allow individuals who entered before 2010 to apply for green cards.

A House Democratic aide confirmed García is hoping to revive the provisions through a manager’s amendment, a package of changes to the bill that would be spearheaded by Democratic leaders.