Divisions among Democrats threaten immigration plan

Democrats’ efforts to include immigration relief in their sprawling social spending bill face an uncertain future amid divisions between party progressives and moderates over which policies should be included in the final package.

House Democrats are currently weighing a "registry" provision that would allow immigrants who have been in the country since 2010, and who have shown “good moral character,” to apply to become permanent residents. That version of the plan, however, has already been informally rejected by Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, and moderate members are seeking to narrow it.

“We want to make sure that immigration reform is what can actually pass into law,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., told reporters. “Anything short of what can clear the parliamentarian in the Senate process is promising false hope to immigrants and it's cruel and unusual.”

In a letter Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Murphy, along with four other House moderates, said she won’t support the bill overall until she has time to review the final text and corresponding cost estimates that aren't yet available.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the Judiciary Committee that advanced the initial version of the immigration plan, acknowledged: “We’re looking for something that will pass muster with the parliamentarian.”