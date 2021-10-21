House Democrats press Senate leaders to override parliamentarian on immigration

Dozens of progressive House Democrats are ramping up calls for immigration relief to be included in a sprawling budget reconciliation package — regardless of what a Senate arbiter says about it.

Reps. Lou Correa, D-Calif., Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and 39 others called on Senate leaders to disregard Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s findings that broad immigration relief does not belong in a reconciliation package.

MacDonough, an adviser on Senate procedure, has rejected two attempts by Senate Democrats to establish a path to permanent residency for millions of undocumented immigrants in their reconciliation bill, which may pass with a filibuster-proof majority. She has reasoned that the proposals do not comply with a rule requiring measures passed via reconciliation to have a primarily budgetary impact.

In a Wednesday letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the House lawmakers argued that the Senate’s presiding officer has the legal authority to issue a binding decision on a parliamentarian’s advisory opinion. The presiding officer’s decision could then only be overruled with a supermajority, according to the letter.

Under Senate procedure, the presiding officer could be Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the president pro tempore, or a Leahy designee. Leahy, D-Vt., was also copied on the letter.