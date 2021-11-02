Race to pick Hastings successor in Florida is neck and neck

The Democratic primary to nominate a successor to the late Democrat Alcee L. Hastings in Florida was neck and neck Tuesday as a local elected official who said he had Hastings’ endorsement battled a self-funding CEO who tried twice before to oust Hastings.

With 99 percent of the vote counted, Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness led by less than 100 votes — or two-tenths of a point — over home health care CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Each had less than 24 percent of the vote, with the remaining nine candidates splitting the rest. The Associated Press reported shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern time that the race was too close to call.

Republicans, meanwhile, nominated advertising company owner Jason Mariner, who defeated 2020 GOP nominee Greg Musselwhite, 58 percent to 42 percent.

The 20th District, which spans Broward and Palm Beach counties, is heavily Democratic, and the party’s nominee will be the favorite in the Jan. 11 special general election, when four other nonaffiliated candidates will also be on the ballot.

Hastings, who died in April, won a 15th term last fall, defeating Musselwhite by 57 points. President Joe Biden carried the district by 55 points, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections.