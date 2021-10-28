House punts on infrastructure, passes highway bill extension

Both the House and Senate Thursday moved to extend the 2015 surface transportation law through Dec. 3 after House Democrats fell short in securing enough progressive votes to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that represents a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

Progressives have tied their support for that bipartisan bill, which would reauthorize federal highway programs for five years, to a larger package of Biden’s domestic priorities, including child care and climate change. The extension would allow the government to sustain highway and transit programs through Dec. 3.

Even before the House voted 358-59 to extend the authorizing law, the Senate agreed by unanimous consent to deem the measure passed, once it gets to the Senate, if it’s identical to a Senate version.

Though Biden met with the caucus Thursday to announce a smaller framework and urge them to pass it, progressives remained unconvinced that Senate Democratic holdouts Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would endorse the bill. Though Sinema sent out a statement supportive of the framework, she did not explicitly say she would vote for it. Manchin, too, was noncommittal, though late Thursday he tweeted praise for the framework.

Facing an Oct. 31 deadline to reauthorize the current highway law, leadership Thursday evening abruptly opted for a short-term extension when they realized they did not have the votes for the bipartisan bill.