‘Deem and pass’ rule has bipartisan history

ANALYSIS — Earlier this month, the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee voiced his party’s objection to a rule that would send a debt limit increase to President Joe Biden’s desk without further debate or floor votes:

“Today’s rule goes beyond the pale that once again protects Democratic members from actually having to vote on anything. Sadly, this has become all too common an occurrence under the Democratic majority,” Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma said.

So what really happens when a bill gets the so-called deem-and-pass treatment? Essentially, it’s a tactic used by the majority party in the Rules Committee that allows for legislation to be considered cleared for the president’s desk — free from further amendments or recorded votes — with the adoption of a rule.

And because the majority party holds all the power on the Rules panel, it’s as simple as adding that language and sending the rule off to the House floor.

“Rules of this sort contain customary, or ‘boilerplate,’ language, such as: ‘The amendment printed in [section 2 of this resolution or in part 1 of the report of the Committee on Rules accompanying this resolution] shall be considered as adopted in the House and in the Committee of the Whole,’” according to a 2008 Congressional Research Service report.