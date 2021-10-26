Domestic politics to follow Biden overseas

President Joe Biden embarks Thursday for Europe, where he hopes to bring word of agreement with Democrats in Congress on major climate and social policy priorities — but domestic politics will be hard to avoid.

By happenstance of the calendar, the trip to Italy for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome and on to Scotland for the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow is bracketed by presidential travel to New Jersey and Virginia early this week and by Election Day next Tuesday in those two states with key off-cycle gubernatorial races.

Biden’s events Monday in the Garden State were considered official White House business, though Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is running for reelection, was a presence throughout.

“These bills are about competitiveness versus complacency. … They’re about expanding opportunity, not opportunity denied,” Biden said in Kearny, N.J., as he pitched the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his proposals for the Democratic reconciliation package. “They’re about leading the world or continuing to let the world pass us by.”

The president has repeatedly said he wants to make sure the world knows that democracy still works. It was a key theme of his first address to a joint meeting of Congress, and he has repeated some version of that message in both domestic and international settings this year, noting in July that “a lot of the rest of the world is hedging their bets whether to move toward autocracy or stay with democracies.”