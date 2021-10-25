House panel: Border agents lightly disciplined for lewd posts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection fired just two employees after finding dozens had posted offensive content in secret Facebook groups, including racist and sexist images of migrants and Democratic lawmakers, according to a congressional committee report released Monday.

Democratic staffers on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, following a two-year investigation, found “a number of failings at CBP,” including an “inconsistent disciplinary process” for employees who violated the agency’s social media policies, they said in their report.

Of the 60 Border Patrol agents identified as having violated the policy, including by posting derogatory content in a secret Facebook group titled “I’m 10-15,” a reference to the agency’s code for migrants in custody, 57 agents continue to work with migrants, according to the report. The Facebook group’s existence was first reported in 2019 by ProPublica.

CBP’s discipline review board recommended that 24 of the 60 agents be removed, though only two ultimately were, and a third was an investigator who does not work with migrants, the report says. Most instead “received minor discipline,” penalties less severe than those recommended by the review board.

The board recommended one agent who posted a “sexually explicit doctored image” of a member of Congress be fired, but he was instead suspended for 60 days and received back pay, the report said.