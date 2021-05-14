Watchdog: More than 80 CBP employees violated social media policies

Dozens of Customs and Border Protection employees violated policies by posting offensive and unprofessional content on social media, including an anti-immigrant cartoon of children locked in kennels, according to a new government watchdog report.

The Homeland Security Department’s Office of Inspector General found that, from January 2016 through June 2019, CBP handled the cases of 83 employees who “posted or commented on inappropriate content on social media.”

The flagged cases included one instance in 2018 when an Office of Field Operations employee posted “a Valentine’s Day greeting from Adolf Hitler and anti-immigrant content” on a personal Instagram account. Later that year, another OFO employee posted anti-immigrant content on Twitter, including “a cartoon depicting children locked in kennels," according to the report published Friday.

The inspector general also revealed the existence of a private Facebook group, called “Laredo Choir Practice,” where seven Border Patrol employees posted racist content.

A final agency decision issued as part of the Equal Employment Opportunity complaint process found the two supervisors who handled the seven employees’ cases were “ineffective and inappropriate” and that it appeared “management took very little initiative to address the racial harassment,” according to the OIG report.