Budget package taking shape as Democrats eye aggressive schedule

Democrats ended the legislative week Friday without a “framework” agreement on their partisan spending and tax package, but leaders said they’d continue negotiating through the weekend on a handful of unresolved issues.

Optimism was so high that Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the House may vote on the budget reconciliation package next week.

“I’m hopeful,” the California Democrat said. “There are many decisions that have to be made. I would say that more than 90 percent of everything is agreed to.”

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are hoping to reach agreement on a reconciliation framework “no later than the end of the weekend,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said on CNBC Friday morning.

Meeting that deadline would make a floor vote possible but still a daunting task. In floor remarks on next week’s schedule, Hoyer said he could bring the reconciliation package up, along with a separate Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, “if they’re ready.”