Two-year spending caps deal on the table in appropriations talks

Top Senate appropriators on Thursday didn’t rule out negotiating two years’ worth of spending levels rather than allocations just for this year, in line with budget caps deals lawmakers have struck going back to 2013.

Such an agreement, if possible, could remove uncertainty hanging over this year’s appropriations process and potentially get next year’s markups off to a quick start as lawmakers turn their attention to the 2022 midterm campaigns.

“We’ve done a number of two-year deals,” said Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala. “A two-year deal, if you can do one, you put that off the table and you probably get more done.”

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., didn’t reject the possibility, but said he mainly wants to “get the [fiscal 2022] bills through.”

Appropriators remain stalled over the budget ceiling for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 and how to allocate discretionary funds among their 12 subcommittees. Senate Democrats on Monday released their nine remaining fiscal 2022 bills after the Appropriations Committee reported out three with bipartisan backing in August.