Staffers keep clashing over masks in the Capitol hallways

For one congressional staffer waiting for the elevator, enough was enough.

He almost always wears a mask at work. His closest colleagues do too. But everywhere the Democrat looked this month, bare faces rushed by, ignoring the signs: “Use of face covering is required.”

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” add the signs, posted around the House side of the Capitol.

As he boarded one of the hundreds of elevators in the sprawling complex, his frustration came to a head. He knew he wasn’t going to change any minds, but he had to say something. So he turned and confronted a maskless fellow staffer.

“I’m fully vaccinated, are you not?” the man shot back, tension crackling in the tiny space. The exchange was over almost as quickly as it began. The elevator doors opened, and both went about their days.