CDC advisers back Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

Vaccine advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously voted, 15-0, to recommend COVID-19 booster doses for all individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and half of a dose for some individuals who received the Moderna vaccine.

Advisers recommended the half-dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine six months after the second dose for adults ages 65 and up and adults 18 to 64 years old who are at high risk because of underlying medical conditions or their work environments. The advisers also recommended a COVID-19 booster of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months after receiving the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendations, an estimated total of 99.1 million Americans will qualify for a COVID-19 booster, including more than 39 million eligible Moderna recipients and 13 million Johnson & Johnson recipients. The rest of the eligible population is made up of Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine. Last month, the CDC recommended booster shots for Pfizer vaccine recipients.

The advisory committee’s Thursday afternoon vote follows the Food and Drug Administration’s Wednesday evening decision to authorize the additional shots for these same groups.

Advisers did not formally vote on mixing and matching COVID-19 booster doses but will include recommendations in their clinical considerations. The group agreed that Americans should receive the same booster dose as their primary vaccine regime when possible. But if the same vaccine is not available, they said it is safe to receive a different vaccine for a booster shot.