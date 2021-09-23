CDC advisers back third COVID-19 shot for older and high-risk people

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted Thursday to recommend a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for high-risk individuals, kicking off another round of mass vaccinations.

People who are 18 or older with underlying medical problems and seniors 65 and older are eligible for a third Pfizer shot.

The advisory committee recommended, 15-0, booster shots for people ages 65 and over and long-term care facility residents. The committee then voted, 13-2, to recommend a third shot for adults ages 50 to 64 who are at risk for severe COVID-19 due to an underlying health condition. Members voted, 9-6, for those who are 18 to 49 with underlying conditions.

The committee voted, 6-9, against recommending a third shot for adults ages 18 to 64 who are in an occupational or institutional setting that puts them at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Members plan to revisit this question in future meetings.

The vote came a day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adults ages 65 and up and individuals at high risk for severe disease, such as people with underlying conditions or essential workers. The FDA authorized booster shots to go in arms six months past the date of a second dose.