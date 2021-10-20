In Scranton visit, Biden is right at home, again

President Joe Biden was back in his Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton on Wednesday, taking his pitch for a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure deal and reconciliation package to a classic swing district and with the full support of the area’s Democratic lawmakers.

Before the visit, Rep. Matt Cartwright, a rare Democrat who prevailed last fall in a House district carried by President Donald Trump, wanted to discuss the economic effects of parts of Biden’s Build Back Better proposals, including how improving child care affordability could help more people return to the retail and restaurant workforce.

“People like to call them social programs. These are employer-friendly programs,” Cartwright said in a Tuesday interview. “In the Build Back Better plan, there’s so many things that address the concerns of employers in our area. Even before the pandemic, manufacturers, all saying the same lament, which was, they couldn’t find qualified people to fill manufacturing jobs. The Build Back Better plan has a lot of money in it for workforce development, for that very purpose.”

Cartwright, who chairs the Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations Subcommittee, represents Scranton and other parts of northeast Pennsylvania and is also among the lawmakers pushing for climate action as part of the final package, seeing it as a step toward jobs redevelopment.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania used to be the coal mining capital of the world, and almost no coal is mined from our area now,” he said. “So that is naturally and normally going to give me a different outlook from Sen. Manchin on that question.” West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III has fought against including in the reconciliation package clean energy incentives and other provisions that might adversely affect the coal industry.