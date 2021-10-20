FDA authorizes broad, flexible COVID-19 booster policy

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and for certain populations who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and cleared the way to "mix and match" boosters for all three coronavirus vaccines.

Everyone who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine can receive a booster as soon as two months after the first dose, effectively transforming the country’s only single-shot vaccine into a two-dose regimen.

By Friday, millions of qualifying people vaccinated with Moderna could get a supplemental dose six months after the second dose. Those 65 years old or older, with certain co-morbid conditions or in high-risk jobs or institutions like homeless shelters and prisons all qualify for another dose.

About 60 percent of adults younger than 65 are eligible for a booster because of an essential job or comorbidity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The booster dose is half of the original 100-microgram dose.

In addition, Americans don’t have to be picky about which shot they receive. The FDA said it amended the emergency use authorizations of all three vaccines to allow “mixing and matching,” whether one's vaccine card reads Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.