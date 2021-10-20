White House prepares for younger kids’ COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 will require a different approach than vaccinating adults, and the White House on Wednesday announced additional steps it is taking to prepare states for new protocols to vaccinate school-age kids even though the shots are not yet authorized.

The United States has enough supply to vaccinate the 28 million kids in this group who could become eligible once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the shot, which is expected as early as next week. In the first week after the anticipated authorization, the administration plans to ship 15 million doses for this group.

"Kids have different needs than adults, and our operational plan is geared to meet those specific needs," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Wednesday.

Vaccine needles for kids will be thinner, and vials will look different because the doses are smaller. Packaging will also be available in smaller configurations to make it easier for vaccine providers to administer the shot and avoid wasting doses.

Since kids returned to in-person schooling this fall, pediatric COVID-19 case numbers have climbed dramatically. Over 1.1 million children tested positive for COVID-19 over the past six weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Young children are very unlikely to die of the coronavirus, but a positive test in a classroom can lead to lengthy quarantines, and some children can become quite sick.