Senatorial courtesy prevails for some diplomatic nominees

Former senators and Senate spouses appear to be on the path to quick confirmation after being reported out of the Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

But others on the list of 33 foreign policy nominees advanced by the panel to the floor may have to continue to wait.

Former Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Tom Udall, D-N.M., won voice vote approval as part of a larger en bloc nominations package to be the top diplomats in Turkey and New Zealand, respectively.

Vicki Reggie Kennedy, widow of longtime Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, also received the Foreign Relations panel’s backing to be ambassador to Austria, while Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., received voice vote approval for the position of U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

In a statement after the markup, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, the Foreign Relations panel’s chairman, renewed criticism of Republican senators who have slowed the consideration of nominations on the floor — regularly leading Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York to file cloture motions to break potential filibusters for otherwise routine nominees.