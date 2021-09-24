Schumer moves to break Cruz’s vise on diplomatic nominations

The Senate worked the late shift Thursday, holding over a half dozen roll call votes on senior State Department nominees who had been blocked by a single Republican senator from Texas.

None of the stalled diplomatic nominees were controversial. In a less partisan climate, they would have been swiftly confirmed weeks or months ago, saving senators a lot of time and irritation — and allowing the nominees to start work pursuing key U.S. foreign policy goals on China, Russia, arms sales and climate change.

“An alarming number of posts essential for our national security remain vacant because a handful of Republicans have decided to hijack the confirmation process and put a hold on not just a few but on many critical nominees,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the floor Thursday.

Schumer had been urged previously by fellow Democrats and outside experts to use his power to keep the Senate in session on nights and even weekends to break through the GOP holds, largely by Sen. Ted Cruz, and force votes on the nominations.

“Today, we are going to have to take the long way to move forward with seven of the nominees currently on hold,” Schumer said. “If the irrational stonewalling by Republicans of these noncontroversial nominees continues, we may need to take this tedious exercise again and a greater magnitude.”