Congress should pass an Afghan Adjustment Act. 

The chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans from a deteriorating Afghanistan played out in real time on television this summer, but for those Afghans who stood up for democracy and civil rights, their new life in America requires a longer-term attention span and a greater commitment.

On Sept. 30, President Joe Biden signed a continuing resolution to keep the U.S. government funded until early December. The spending bill includes $6.3 billion to help resettle a projected 95,000 Afghan evacuees through 2022.

That is a big first step toward providing Afghan evacuees with the support they need. Besides funding, it also expands access to resettlement services and benefits for those now living in the United States.

But Afghans in the U.S. still face unique challenges, chief among which is the lack of any clear pathway to permanent legal status.

If we want Afghan immigrants and refugees to integrate as successfully as possible, Congress must go a step further and allow evacuees to be processed securely but quickly and, ultimately, obtain lawful permanent residence.