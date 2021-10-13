Time for Biden to get out of the Build Back Better bubble

A couple of weeks ago, this column tackled the claim being promoted by President Joe Biden and congressional Democratic leadership that their $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan would cost zero dollars. Despite the obvious absurdity of the statement, two weeks later, Biden and company have not changed course and continue to cling to this talking point, with the credibility of an errant student claiming, “The dog ate my homework.”

We decided to dig a little deeper in our latest Winning the Issues survey and include a question on whether the public is buying what Biden is selling when it comes to the cost of his reconciliation bill. They aren’t, or at least a sizable majority aren’t.

In our Oct. 8-10 survey, we asked voters a pretty straightforward question: “Do you believe or not believe the following statement: The Build Back Better Plan costs zero dollars.”

Voters, overall, said they didn’t believe the statement, 62 percent to 21 percent. If we were grading credibility, Biden and his Democratic colleagues on the Hill would be getting a big fail.

But the numbers among key groups were even worse. Nor surprisingly, only 12 percent of Republicans believed the claim, while 78 percent didn’t. The numbers among independents were even worse: Seventy percent said they didn’t believe it while only a meager 9 percent did. But here’s the real kicker.