Odd couple Sanders and Manchin are 630 centuries apart

There are lies — little lies, white lies, lies of compassion, lies of convenience — and then, in its own category of dissembling is what we call political spin. It can be effective or, taken to the extreme, divisive with negative consequences.

That’s where Joe Biden and congressional Democratic leaders find themselves today, divided and dissembling, as they try to peddle the fiction that the president’s “transformational” $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will add nothing to the deficit. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.

Pushing this bill of goods is a heavy lift, even for the best of spin doctors.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain got the ball rolling last week when he told a group of financial movers and shakers at the SALT conference in New York, “The truth is the cost of the Build Back Better plan is zero.”

On Saturday, Biden tweeted, “My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. … And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.” But he isn’t going at it alone.