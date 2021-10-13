Social Security beneficiaries to see 5.9 percent pay boost

Inflation has been running hot this year as the economy returned to life after COVID-19 lockdowns, boosted by widespread vaccine availability. Supply chain bottlenecks amid strong consumer demand have contributed, pushing the CPI for all urban workers up by 5.4 percent over the past 12 months, and by 5.9 percent for the CPI-W used to calculate Social Security benefits that represents a smaller subset of the population.

The last time there was a cost-of-living bump similar to the 2022 level, in 2008, it was followed by two years without adjustments as prices normalized. Inflation is not expected to drop as quickly as it did in 2008, but there will likely be smaller than usual cost-of-living increases to benefits over the next two to three years as prices come in lower than expected, SSA Chief Actuary Stephen C. Goss said Wednesday at an event hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank.

Lower increases in benefits in the next couple years and higher rises in novel wages will likely mitigate any changes to Social Security finances, Goss said.

Social Security is financed by a 6.2 percent tax on wages paid by both workers and their employers, so for self-employed individuals the combined tax is 12.4 percent. The tax is assessed up to annual maximum earnings cap, and the inflation boost means a larger chunk of wages will be subject to Social Security tax in 2022, climbing to $147,000, from $142,800 currently.

Under pressure

Social Security finances are under rising pressure as the retiree population grows. The SSA in August estimated that retiree benefits would have to cut by 24 percent starting in 2033 without legislation to shore up the program, moving up the date of trust fund exhaustion by one year from previous estimate.