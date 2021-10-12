Pelosi: Budget decisions needed ‘in the next few days’ to hit deadline

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that Democrats need to make crucial decisions “in the next few days” about how to cut their $3.5 trillion partisan tax and spending budget reconciliation package if they’re going to meet a self-imposed end-of-month deadline.

That seems like a tall order, however, considering Democrats have not made a single decision about what social spending or climate programs they would cut to drop the price tag closer to the approximately $2 trillion level President Joe Biden thinks moderate and progressive Democrats in the narrowly divided Congress can all support.

“You must be kidding,” Pelosi said at her weekly press conference Tuesday when asked what should be cut first to lower the cost. “That’s a negotiation. That’s not something that I would be announcing here. And I don’t even know what that would be.”

Instead of offering a program that should be cut, Pelosi said she’d first look to trim the duration of programs. The House package that 13 committees put together was written with the $3.5 trillion top line in mind. There is not yet an official Congressional Budget Office score, but some outside budget experts as written it could total more than $4 trillion, although more than half would be offset.

Keeping more programs with earlier sunsets seemed to conflict with Pelosi's letter to House Democrats Monday night that said members “overwhelmingly” were suggesting the package “do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis.”