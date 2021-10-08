Biden restores monument borders, drawing Utah Republicans’ ire

The Biden administration said it would restore the boundaries of three national monuments former President Donald Trump shrank during his term in office, hewing to a campaign promise and heeding pressure from environmental, conservation and indigenous advocates.

In a statement late Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would sign proclamations on Friday, three days before Indigenous Peoples’ Day, restoring the boundaries and federal protections for the Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts national monuments.

The decision is likely to set off a pitched legal battle with Utah, a conservative state where the federal government owns 63 percent of the land.

Trump shrank the boundaries of two of the sites — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, both of which are in Utah — and lifted a ban, in the spring of 2020, on commercial fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts monument, a 4,913-square-mile patch in New England waters.

The White House said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who went to Utah and met with local residents near the monuments, recommended the restorations, which the state’s all-Republican delegation denounced.