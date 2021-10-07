Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy.

“I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work and providing the vaccine for free as incentives. “But even after all these efforts, we still had over a quarter of Americans eligible for vaccinations who didn’t get the shot. And we know there is no other way to end the pandemic than to get the vast majority of Americans vaccinated.

“So while I didn’t race to do it right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements. . . . That wasn’t my first instinct,” Biden added, an acknowledgement of prior statements that he wouldn’t impose requirements.

The president appeared near Chicago, where he applauded United Airlines and Clayco, a Midwestern construction company, for implementing vaccine mandates for workers ahead of an expected Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation requiring vaccines or routine testing at businesses with 100 workers or more.

Before the speech, Biden met workers at one of Clayco’s construction sites.