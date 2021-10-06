FDA’s internal turmoil could impact boosters, shots for kids

Signs of internal turmoil at the Food and Drug Administration are raising concerns among former agency officials as widely anticipated deadlines on COVID-19 boosters and vaccines for children near.

A high-stakes debate about whether the booster shots are necessary recently led to upheaval at the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, namely the sudden sidelining of that office’s two most experienced regulators.

The drama comes amid a critical month for U.S. vaccine policymaking. FDA documents on COVID-19 boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are expected to become public ahead of meetings of the FDA’s independent advisers on vaccines next week.

Other FDA briefing documents on vaccines in children 5 to 11 years old are expected before the independent advisers meet again on Oct. 26. Many parents hope the advisers and then FDA will greenlight shots for kids just before Halloween.

Former FDA officials say the departure of top vaccine reviewers who were with the agency for decades could impair important analysis of the data.