Whistleblower testifies as lawmakers take aim at Facebook again

Congress has had little success reining in Big Tech, whether it’s curbing the spread of misinformation, stopping foreign interference in elections or breaking up monopolies. But as social media companies take aim at America’s children, apoplectic lawmakers are vowing to act.

On Tuesday, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is set to hear from Frances Haugen, a former Facebook manager turned whistleblower whose explosive leaks revealed the company’s attempts to target young children on Instagram — despite knowing the app leads some teen girls to consider suicide. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

Haugen, whose information was first published by The Wall Street Journal last month, revealed her identity by appearing Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.” She also has been speaking with lawmakers and charges that controls put in place on misinformation were quickly relaxed. That move helped lead to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, she says.

The leaked documents show Facebook’s own research indicating that Instagram harms teen girls, leading to mental health problems, eating disorders and, in some cases, suicidal thoughts. But the company tried to stop those findings from becoming public.